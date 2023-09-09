Austin Peay Tennessee Football

Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello (12) is sacked by Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.

 Wade Payne - freelancer, FR23601 AP

KNOXVILLE — Joe Milton III had a 6-yard touchdown run late in the first half and threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Ramel Keaton early in the second to help No. 9 Tennessee beat FCS foe Austin Peay 30-13 on Saturday night.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.