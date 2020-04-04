Vote for Areas Best Baseball / Softball Uniforms

One of the best things about spring sports is seeing the uniforms worn by area softball and baseball teams.
It’s like there are really two competitions at each game. One is decided by the play on the field. The second competition is about the uniforms. Each team wants to not only play its best, but also look its best.
Vote here to help decide the area’s favorite softball and baseball uniforms. Each day this week, we will run one or two groups of players wearing their team’s favorite uniforms.
You may vote once per day for each group. Voting for each group will be three days. The team with the most votes in each group advances to the next round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.