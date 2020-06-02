The Players of the Year are selected by The Daily’s sports department. It’s based on performance for that season. It’s not a projection of how they will perform in college or beyond. It’s not easy picking the best of the best.
The contest is divided into four categories. It’s Class 5A-7A since 2000, Class 5A-7A before 2000, Class 1A-4A since 2000 and Class 1A-4A before 2000.
The voting for Class 5A-7A since 2000 starts June 3. Eleven of the players are quarterbacks, five are running backs and two are defensive backs. There’s also a linebacker and placekicker to round out the group.
You may vote for one player in each group each day. Voting for each group lasts for three days.
The players with the most votes in each group advance to the semifinals. There will also be runner-ups advancing according to their vote totals.
You do not need a subscription to vote at decaturdaily.com
