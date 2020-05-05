Each year The Daily selects Players of the Year in baseball and softball.
As the years have gone by, the list of players has become pretty impressive. The talent level is amazing. The careers for many of these players after high school are just as impressive.
The Daily is running an online poll to select the favorite of all the Players of the Year in the 2000s.
You can vote for one player in each group each day. Voting goes for three days.
The contest for Class 5A-7A softball starts Thursday. On Friday, it’s Class 1A-4A baseball. Then on Sunday it will be Class 1A-4A softball.
The players with the most votes in each group advance to the next round. There will also be runner-ups advancing according to their vote totals.
Let us know your favorites by casting your votes. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
