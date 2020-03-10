Reggie Walton, senior judge of the U.S. District Court for D.C., can’t be dismissed by President Donald Trump as an “Obama judge”: Walton was nominated by George W. Bush after appointments to lower judgeships by Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and a stint in the latter’s White House. Chief Justice John Roberts named him presiding judge of the powerful Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
So Walton’s words carried all the more weight when he wrote an order last week rejecting the Trump administration’s attempt to keep hidden the redacted portions of Robert Mueller’s report. Walton said, quite simply, that Attorney General Bill Barr misled the public — and that the nation’s highest law enforcement official can’t be trusted.
Walton wrote of Barr’s “misleading public statements”: “The inconsistencies between Attorney General Barr’s statements, made at a time when the public did not have access to the redacted version of the Mueller Report to assess the veracity of his statements, and portions of the redacted version of the Mueller Report that conflict with those statements, cause the Court to seriously question whether Attorney General Barr made a calculated attempt to influence public discourse about the Mueller Report in favor of President Trump despite certain findings in the redacted version of the Mueller Report to the contrary.”
He continued: “These circumstances generally, and Attorney General Barr’s lack of candor specifically, call into question Attorney General Barr’s credibility.” Walton also said he has reason “to question whether the redactions are self-serving and were made to support, or at the very least to not undermine, Attorney General Barr’s public statements and whether the Department engaged in post-hoc rationalization to justify Attorney General Barr’s positions.”
Not just a Barr problem
Such a rebuke by a court of an attorney general’s integrity is, legal experts say, without modern precedent. But it isn’t just a Barr problem.
Reading the judge’s evisceration of Barr, I noticed how the phrases — “lack of candor,” “self-serving,” “post-hoc rationalization,” “calculated attempt to influence public discourse ... in favor of President Trump” — define the day-to-day activities of the Trump administration in areas far beyond the attorney general’s shenanigans.
The same lack of candor that Walton saw in Barr is now causing confusion and panic as Trump and his political lieutenants paint a picture of the spreading coronavirus that is utterly at odds with what the nation’s public health experts are saying. With the Mueller probe and the Ukraine scandal, the administration reduced Americans’ trust in law enforcement and the intelligence community. Now, Trump is encouraging distrust of the scientists struggling to fight the virus.
As global markets plunged on Monday and the virus continued its inexorable spread, Trump continued comparing the virus to the “common flu,” during which “nothing is shut down.”
While Trump fiddled, a former Trump appointee was on TV telling the truth about the coronavirus crisis. Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb, on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” called for urgent, “broad mitigation strategies” that over the next two weeks would “change the complexion in this country.”
— Twitter, @Milbank.
