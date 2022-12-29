TUSCUMBIA — The night after Russellville gave up a double-digit lead in the Bracy Invitational, it tried to overcome one.
But it was an unsuccessful effort as Lauderdale County defeated the Golden Tigers 65-57 to take third place in the tournament.
Lauderdale County (9-6) expanded a 28-27 halftime lead to double digits in the third quarter. Russellville’s Conner Warhurst hit a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game with 20 seconds left, but the Tigers hit free throws to put it out of reach.
Miles Edwards scored 22 points, while Tylan Hampton had 13 and Samuel Adams 12 for Lauderdale County. Braylnn Vincent scored 16 and EJ King 13 for Russellville (8-8).
• Covenant Christian 56, Decatur Heritage 53: Trey Kellogg finished with 15 points, Reagan Lawson 11 and Cayden Smith 10 to lead Covenant (11-3) in a consolation game at the Bracy Invitational. Brady Wilson scored a game-high 20 for Decatur Heritage (10-7). Covenant Christian hosts Shoals Christian on Jan. 6.
• Colbert County 63, South Lamar 60: Tyler Castle finished with 23 points and Frank Hayes 13 for the Indians (6-7) in a Bracy Invitational consolation. Colbert County travels to Russellville on Tuesday.
• Rogers 71, Cleveland 30: Rogers scored 41 points in the first half. Kadin Harper scored 15 points to lead the Pirates (10-7), who play at Deshler on Tuesday in a Class 4A, Area 16 game. Will Robertson and Malachi Davis each added 11 points. Will Cordes topped Cleveland with 14 points.
• Muscle Shoals 59, Southside-Gadsden 41: The Trojans (8-3) outscored Southside 22-3 in the third quarter at the Falcon-Wildcat Classic in Huntsville. Lucas Sasser led the Trojans with 11 points and Luke Mosley added nine. The Trojans play St. James at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John Paul II.
• Hayden 63, Hatton 61 (OT): TaSean Love led the Hornets (11-2) with 13 points at West Point's tournament. Kahne Little and Kyle Hampton had 12 points each, while Braden Stafford scored 11.
• Red Bay 51, Kossuth (Miss.) 39: Lawson Glover finished with 23 points to lead the Tigers (9-4) in their second game Wednesday at a tournament at Alcorn Central, Mississippi.
• Lake Cormorant (Miss.) 58, Red Bay 44: Lawson Glover scored 13 points for the Tigers (8-4) in their first game Wednesday.
• Baker 70, Haleyville 52: Drake James had 24 points and Bryant James 14 for Haleyville (7-7) in the Huntsville City Classic. The Lions meet Austin on Thursday in a consolation game.
• Russell (Ky.) 58, Phil Campbell 57 (OT): Quentin Hyde scored 20 points and Bryant Hyde added 19 for Phil Campbell in a tournament in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Kyle Pace added 14 points for the Bobcats (10-5).
• Albertville 57, Central 26: The Aggies (9-9) slammed the Wildcats (6-8) in a Bracy consolation.
• Giles County (Tenn.) 65, Brooks 56: The Bobcats (6-6) dropped the Lions (5-8) at Athens' tournament.
• Florence 78, St. John Paul II 51: The Falcons improved to 7-6.
--
Girls
• Mars Hill 90, Elkmont 46: Belle Hill tossed in 35 points, the seventh-grader's sixth game of at least 20, for the Panthers (8-2) at the Keith Davis Memorial in Rogersville. She also had nine rebounds and eight assists. Emma Kate Wright had 13 points, Molly Wright 12 points and Madie Sain seven assists. Tylee Thomas' 15 points led Elkmont. Mars Hill plays Priceville at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Wayne County 58, Priceville 45: Blair Baugus led the Wildcats (14-0) with 24 points and Lauren Bryant added 13 at the Keith Davis Memorial. Lauren Hames led Priceville with 16 points. Wayne County plays Belmont (Mississippi) in its second game in the tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Lexington 57, Wilson 39: Audrey Stults had 16 points and Aspen Arrowsmith 10 for the Golden Bears (9-6) in Rogersville. Katie Robertson had 15 for the Warriors (9-6). Lexington faces Elkmont at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 60, Deshler 58: The Patriots scored in the final 10 seconds to knock off the Tigers (12-3) at Hazel Green's tournament. Chloe Siegel had 20 points, Reece Davis 11 and Raegan Rickard 10 for Deshler. Blakeley Nixon's 16 points led Hillcrest. Deshler plays at Lauderdale County at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the final game of the Keith Davis Memorial.
• Central 54, Falkville 51: Akeema Rivera's 23 points fueled the Wildcats (1-12) at West Morgan's tournament. Ellie Hill scored 18 for the Blue Devils. Central plays Addison at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Madison Academy 55, Florence 49: Cassidy Thomas had 16 points and Brittany Tubbs 13 for Florence (7-5) at a Huntsville tournament. The Falcons meet Fort Payne at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Westminster.
• Rogers 45, Buckhorn 32: Charlee Gail Ellis scored 28 points for Rogers (8-8).
• West Limestone 41, Phil Campbell 37: Kaelee Campbell’s 17 points led West Limestone. Macy Hardy led Phil Campbell (6-9) with 18 points.
• Athens 73, Brooks 16: Hanna Mangrum scored six points for Brooks (0-17). The Lions host Central on Tuesday.
• Summertown 64, Collinwood 35: The Eagles (11-4) beat the Trojans (3-6) at Richland's tournament.
• Hatton 51, Madison County 42: The Hornets (8-4) won at Randolph's tournament.
• Guntersville 67, Muscle Shoals 63: Muscle Shoals fell to 4-6.
• Addison 65, Russellville 63: Russellville dropped to 6-9.
• Prattville Christian 64, Hamilton 11: The Aggies fell to 11-4.
