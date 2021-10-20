This week’s schedule for teams in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings (games allegedly Friday unless noted):
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (9-0) at No. 2 Hoover
2. Hoover (9-0) vs. No. 1 Thompson
3. Central-Phenix City (9-0) does not play
4. Auburn (7-1) vs. No. 9 Enterprise
5. James Clemens (9-0) vs. Albertville
6. Fairhope (7-1) at Alma Bryant
7. Theodore (7-1) vs. Foley
8. Hewitt-Trussville (7-2) at No. 10 Oak Mountain
9. Enterprise (7-2) at No. 4 Auburn
10. Oak Mountain (6-2) vs. No. 8 Hewitt-Trussville
CLASS 6A
1. Clay-Chalkville (8-0) vs. Huffman
2. Hartselle (9-0) vs. Buckhorn
3. Mountain Brook (7-1) at Chelsea
4. Helena (9-0) does not play
5. Spanish Fort (7-1) vs. McGill-Toolen
6. Briarwood (7-1) vs. Homewood
7. Saraland (7-2) vs. Citronelle
8. Hueytown (7-1) vs. Paul Bryant
9. Pinson Valley (5-3) at Jasper
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-2) at Bessemer City
CLASS 5A
1. Pike Road (7-0) vs. No. 9 Greenville
2. Pleasant Grove (7-1) vs. Ramsay
3. Leeds (9-0) at No. 4 Alexandria
4. Alexandria (8-0) vs. No. 3 Leeds
5. Guntersville (7-1) at West Point
6. Central-Clay Co. (7-1) at Tallassee
7. UMS-Wright (7-1) at Elberta
8. Russellville (7-1) vs. Lee-Huntsville on Thursday
9. Greenville (7-1) at No. 1 Pike Road
10. Parker (7-1) at Carver-Birmingham
CLASS 4A
1. Madison Aca. (7-1) vs. St. John Paul II
2. Vigor (8-0) at St. Michael
3. American Chr. (7-1) at West Blocton
4. Handley (6-1) vs. White Plains
5. Northside (7-1) vs. Hale Co.
6. Brooks (8-0) at Wilson on Thursday
7. Gordo (6-2) vs. Curry
8. St. James (7-1) at Geneva
9. Jackson (7-2) vs. Escambia Co.
10. Anniston (6-2) at Cleburne Co.
CLASS 3A
1. Catholic-Montgomery (9-0) vs. Goshen
2. Piedmont (7-1) vs. Walter Wellborn
3. Fyffe (6-1) at Asbury
4. Winfield (9-0) vs. Carbon Hill
5. Lauderdale Co. (9-0) does not play
6. Saks (8-1) at Hokes Bluff
7. Trinity (7-1) vs. Childersburg
8. T.R. Miller (6-2) vs. Flomaton
9. Opp (7-2) at W.S. Neal
10. Bayside Aca. (7-2) does not play
CLASS 2A
1. Clarke Co. (7-1) at Satsuma
2. Lanett (7-2) at Horseshoe Bend
3. Mars Hill Bible (6-2) at Tharptown on Thursday
4. Elba (8-1) at Houston Co. on Thursday
5. Spring Garden (8-0) vs. Southeastern-Blount
6 (tie). Ariton (8-1) vs. Cottonwood
6 (tie). Cleveland (6-2) at Sand Rock
8. G.W. Long (6-1) vs. Abbeville
9. Luverne (7-0) at Isabella
10. Leroy (6-2) vs. Washington Co. on Thursday
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (7-0) vs. Florala
2. Sweet Water (8-0) vs. Choctaw Co.
3. Maplesville (8-0) at Autaugaville on Thursday
4. Pickens Co. (7-1) at South Lamar
5. Decatur Heritage (7-2) at Hackleburg
6. Wadley (9-0) does not play
7. Notasulga (7-1) vs. Verbena
8. Keith (6-1) vs. J.F. Shields
9. Sumiton Chr. (7-1) at Valley Head
10. Loachapoka (5-2) vs. Barbour Co.
AISA
1. Autauga Aca. (8-0) at Wilcox Aca.
2. Escambia Aca. (7-1) vs. Southern Aca.
3. Pike Liberal Arts (7-1) at No. 5 Glenwood
4. Chambers Aca. (7-1) at Banks Aca.
5. Glenwood (5-2) vs. No. 3 Pike Liberal Arts
6. Sparta (7-0) vs. No. 9 Jackson Aca.
7. Patrician (6-2) does not play
8. Lee-Scott (6-2) does not play
9. Jackson Aca. (7-1) at No. 6 Sparta
10. Lowndes Aca. (6-3) at Cornerstone-Columbiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.