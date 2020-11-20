Scores and pairings for the AHSAA 7A semifinals, 1A-6A quarterfinals and AISA championships.
AHSAA
CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS
Auburn 35, Central-Phenix City 17
Thompson 52, Hoover 14
CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS
Mountain Brook 21, Clay-Chalkville 10
Pinson Valley 34, Oxford 2
Saraland 46, Opelika 27
Spanish Fort 24, Blount 14
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
Faith-Mobile 37, UMS-Wright 16
Pleasant Grove 35, Alexandria 7
Ramsay 54, Russellville 14
St. Paul's 27, Central-Clay Co. 13
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
American Chr. 38, Alabama Chr. 7
Etowah 49, Northside 14
Gordo 48, West Limestone 13
Handley 35, Bibb Co. 21
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
Catholic-Montgomery 24, Thomasville 15
Fyffe 26, Ohatchee 7
Montgomery Aca. 42, Trinity 14
Piedmont 38, Saks 20
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Abbeville 38, Isabella 20
Leroy 28, Lanett 21
Mars Hill Bible 55, Aliceville 14
Spring Garden 21, North Sand Mountain 0
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
Berry 42, Brilliant 21
Brantley 21, Maplesville 19
Linden 35, Sweet Water 6
Pickens Co. 40, Hubbertville 24
AISA championships
CLASS AAA
Pike Liberal Arts 38, Glenwood 21
CLASS AA
Chambers Aca. 36, Escambia Aca. 34
CLASS A
Crenshaw Chr. 40, Abbeville Chr. 20
