Russellville’s Torey King (15) slips past Ramsay’s defense for a touchdown during their game on Friday at Legion Field in Birmingham. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

Scores and pairings for the AHSAA 7A semifinals, 1A-6A quarterfinals and AISA championships.

AHSAA

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS

Auburn 35, Central-Phenix City 17

Thompson 52, Hoover 14

CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS

Mountain Brook 21, Clay-Chalkville 10

Pinson Valley 34, Oxford 2

Saraland 46, Opelika 27

Spanish Fort 24, Blount 14

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Faith-Mobile 37, UMS-Wright 16

Pleasant Grove 35, Alexandria 7

Ramsay 54, Russellville 14

St. Paul's 27, Central-Clay Co. 13

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

American Chr. 38, Alabama Chr. 7

Etowah 49, Northside 14

Gordo 48, West Limestone 13

Handley 35, Bibb Co. 21

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Catholic-Montgomery 24, Thomasville 15

Fyffe 26, Ohatchee 7

Montgomery Aca. 42, Trinity 14

Piedmont 38, Saks 20

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Abbeville 38, Isabella 20

Leroy 28, Lanett 21

Mars Hill Bible 55, Aliceville 14

Spring Garden 21, North Sand Mountain 0

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

Berry 42, Brilliant 21

Brantley 21, Maplesville 19

Linden 35, Sweet Water 6

Pickens Co. 40, Hubbertville 24

AISA championships

CLASS AAA

Pike Liberal Arts 38, Glenwood 21

CLASS AA

Chambers Aca. 36, Escambia Aca. 34

CLASS A

Crenshaw Chr. 40, Abbeville Chr. 20

