Dry conditions during the summer and early fall have caused a short-lived autumn color season this year. Before we know it, all the leaves will have fallen or turned brown prematurely, but for a few more days, we can still look through this year's short window into the wonder of color-changing landscapes.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
