Home for the Holidays
Habitat for Humanity volunteers and guests raised one of the walls of the organization's 96th house in Morgan County during a short but emotional ceremony on Monday morning. Habitat officials and volunteers are calling this project "Home for the Holidays" because they hope to have the new homeowner moved in by Christmas.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily.
More photos at decaturdaily.com
