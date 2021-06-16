D210616 landscaping
Work continues Tuesday on new landscaping at the south end of Decatur's Hudson Memorial bridges. The median upgrade will improve the appearance of the U.S. 31 entry into Decatur and complement a planned $8 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan that City Council has indicated will move forward. The council unanimously OK'd agreements in December with the Alabama Department of Transportation that allowed the city to landscape and maintain the median at the U.S. 31/Sixth Avenue and Alabama 20/Wilson Street intersection. The council agreed to provide upkeep for the median after landscaping is finished. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa
