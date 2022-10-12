MADISON — The strings stretched out across from inside the third-base foul line to the middle of the outfield and were spaced every five yards from the first-base dugout to the left-field warning track.
The infield dirt had been covered. The pitching mound gone. The goals posts are in the ground and upright and the sidelines taken care of. But Toyota Field required a fresh set of paint Tuesday. That meant the yard lines being neatly spray painted on ahead of Saturday’s matchup — the 50th one in the series — between North Alabama and Jacksonville State.
“It’s great,” UNA athletic director Josh Looney said. “I think it’s a huge step up forward from the last game that was played in a baseball stadium in our league (the ASUN), which was Kennesaw State and JSU in SunTrust in 2018. The infield dirt was still there. The goal posts were on wheels.
“That’s a testament to the city of Madison and the Trash Pandas. If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it right. The field conversion wasn't easy.”
It certainly involved some work, some logistics to work around and coordination between UNA and Rocket City.
First and foremost, was making sure the Trash Pandas were done with their season. Hence the different colors of the grass that’s been in place throughout the spring and summer and the fresh sod that couldn’t be put in until Sept. 30. Rocket City’s last game was Sept. 23.
There were drainage systems to take note of once the mound was removed and of course, which way to place the field. Trash Pandas general manager Garrett Fahrmann said the team and UNA went through about three or four different ideas.
The thought of having it go from home plate toward the batter’s eye in center field or trying to have it flow from the third-base dugout toward right field were among the more intriguing ones. But neither offered the proper among of width. The first-base-dugout-to-left-field option did. The field needed to have a two-yard safety buffer between the sidelines and any kind of wall — padded or not.
And just to be sure, Fahrmann even got an extra to come out from California.
“I actually flew my old groundskeeper out from (the) Fresno (Grizzlies), who does this all the time,” Fahrmann said. “They play a lot of soccer there. They sod their infield all the time, take the mound out. We haven’t done that here, so it took a little more thought, a little more teaching.”
As a result, the Lions (1-4, 0-1 ASUN) and the Gamecocks (5-1, 1-0) will go in the same direction when on offense, fielding kickoffs or kicking — toward the first-base dugout. The defensive end zone will be toward left field.
It will be the first FCS game, and second Division I game, to have this format after the 2010 Illinois-Northwestern matchup at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.
“It sprung up as an idea last October (when I) was touring facilities in the Huntsville area and meeting partners and donors out here,” Looney said. “Then it was, ‘Can we make this happen?’ The answer from the Trash Pandas was yes, if it could fit. The city of Madison and the Huntsville (Better Business Bureau) were all in if we could make it happen.
“… We felt good about it in February, but we still had to get a waiver from the NCAA to play one direction since we’re about three feet short of clearance. Fortunately, there was precedent. Got that in April and since then, it’s been all about the fan experience.”
It’s just taken a little bit of work — quite a bit, actually — to get Toyota Field there.
Start the countdown clock.
“You want the facility to be exposed to different crowds of people from different areas.” Fahrmann said. “JSU is an hour and a half away. UNA is an hour and a half away, so it’s bringing people in and maybe say, ‘Let’s see a baseball game here.’
“But this is what this facility is for. It’s multiuse and we want it used.”
