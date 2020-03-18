Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. Your local pharmacies like Payless Pharmacy will be advised of any out breaks in your local area by the CDC.
Can people in the U.S. get COVID-19?
Yes. COVID-19 is spreading from person to person in parts of the United States. Risk of infection with COVID-19 is higher for people who are close contacts of someone known to have COVID-19.
Have there been cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.?
Yes. The first case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported on January 21, 2020. The current count of cases of COVID-19 in the United States is available on CDC’s webpage at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html.
How does COVID-19 spread?
The virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of • fever • cough • shortness of breath
How can I help protect myself?
People can help protect themselves from respiratory illness with everyday preventive actions.
• If possible, Payless Pharmacy recommends staying indoors and utilizing their delivery service for prescriptions and over the counter medication. Especially individuals that are at high risk of infection; such as, the elderly, individual with compromised immune systems and lung disorders.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
If you are sick, to keep from spreading respiratory illness to others, you should
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
