WASHINGTON — Could this be the moment that finally changes our politics?
There is an apocalyptic feel to President Donald Trump’s America in 2020: Commerce and society are shutting down, markets continue to plunge despite dramatic intervention, a dangerous virus spreads exponentially — and the government flails with confusion and mixed messages led by a White House operating under what one former senior administration official describes as an “ad hoc free-for-all.”
The government, and the U.S. political system, had failed for years at such routine tasks as balancing its books and forging policy consensus. Now, it is failing catastrophically at its most basic function: protecting the American people. In a call with the nation’s governors on Monday (the same day he gave himself a 10 out of 10 for his coronavirus response and said that, while the buck “normally” stops with him, this case is different), Trump offered governors his solution to the critical shortage of ventilators: “Try getting it yourselves.”
It’s tempting to blame Trump for the dysfunction, and he has unquestionably made things worse. But he merely exploited a political system that has been unraveling for a quarter-century or more. There are many causes: the realignment of parties along racial lines and into ideologically opposite blocs; the passing of the Greatest Generation which, having experienced war, knew that political opponents weren’t enemies; the toxic injection of unaccountable money into politics; and the polarization, vitriol and disinformation spread by social media and cable-news voices.
A major crisis
As I’ve chronicled this deterioration, I’ve often been asked what it would take to fix things. My standard response: a crisis beyond anything we’ve seen.
The 2001 terrorist attacks healed us briefly with what President Franklin D. Roosevelt once called the “warm courage of national unity,” but that fell apart in the campaign of 2002 and the Iraq War. The crash of 2008 didn’t unify us at all.
But this crisis could be bigger than both. And its early days showed the American political system at rock bottom. Both sides defaulted to finger-pointing, and Trump treated the public to a barrage of false reassurances and disinformation. The government lost crucial time to prepare the country for the virus as a botched testing program let the illness spread unmonitored and unchecked.
Instead of rising to the moment, as President George W. Bush did with a bullhorn in the rubble of the World Trade Center, Trump spoke of a “hoax,” compared the pathogen to an ordinary flu, said it would “miraculously” disappear and then informed Americans “I don’t take responsibility at all” for testing failures.
There can be no warm courage of national unity with this happening.
Now it’s time to pray for Trump, and for Vice President Mike Pence, and for in-over-his-head Jared Kushner. For now, they are the leaders we have.
@Milbank.
