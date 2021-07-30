TUSCUMBIA — William Dennis Haynes, age 74, most recently of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away at his home on the morning of July 28, 2021. Known by family and friends as Dennis, he was born to Elmer and Mamie Sue Welsch Haynes in Savannah, Tennessee. The family later moved to Memphis where Dennis attended school and worked until his retirement. He graduated from Memphis State University in 1972 and his career spanned over 50 years including working for International Harvester and Diamond International Trucks. He was a self-taught master mechanic and builder of things and later worked in the sale of industrial vehicle parts. He loved his family and enjoyed them immensely and will be greatly missed.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gracie Ogletree Haynes of Tuscumbia, Alabama; two daughters, Denise Littlefield (Stephen) and Tracie Tucker (Ken); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Haynes (Suzanne), Bobby Haynes (Mary) and Rennie Haynes; and sister, Cheryl Bilton (Jerry).
Family and friends will gather at Barton (Alabama) Cemetery for a graveside service on Saturday, July 31, at 11:00 a.m. (casual attire).
“The Lord’s love is with those who fear Him, and His righteousness with their children’s children…” PS 103:17
