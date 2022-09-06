TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The bus was already running, gearing up for the late-night drive to take the North Alabama football team back to Florence.
But in the minutes between waiting for the rest of the Lions to filter out of the visiting locker room and the departure, there wasn’t a whole lot for ShunDerrick Powell to say — or at least elaborate on about the Lions’ offense performance.
“Mistakes, man,” the sophomore running back said with a sigh after Thursday night's 17-14 overtime loss at Indiana State. “We made a lot of mistakes.”
Where to start?
The offense was flagged eight times — four false starts, three delay of games and one holding — for 80 yards. It finished with 156 yards of total offense, including 8 yards rushing. Seven of the unit’s drives ended in negative yardage. The offensive line surrendered eight sacks.
That doesn’t even take into account the bad snaps Jaylen Gipson, Rett Files and Noah Walters each tried to corral and failed to do so. Or the Gipson interception early in the fourth quarter that gave Indiana State a 17-yard field. Four plays later, the Sycamores scored the go-ahead touchdown.
“We just played behind the chains way too much, way too much,” coach Chris Willis said. “Three snaps I know stood out — the two drops and the one over the head (in overtime). We had sacks and penalties. We had to work too hard offensively to get us back into manageable downs. It’s tough. You hate to lose games like that.”
Throughout much of the summer, the offensive players raved about the Lions’ new scheme and how it allowed the ball to be placed in playmakers’ hands. It looked sharp at times in practices and the two scrimmages over the three-week training camp. Those are, of course, just practices.
When asked if he was surprised by the unit’s struggles, Willis noted how the offense “couldn’t get into any rhythm.”
“I was a little surprised to be honest with you,” Willis said. “We did run the ball at times and got some push, but pass protection and trying to throw the football, it seemed like a struggle. We threw it a little better on the back end. Hats off to the defense for keeping us in the game.”
Like it did in last season’s finale, UNA opted to play three quarterbacks with varying degrees of success and failure. The initial plan was for Gipson to start with Files playing occasionally.
Gipson was 6-for-12 passing for 50 yards and Files 3-for-6 for 34 yards. Walters, the freshman who entered the game in the fourth quarter, looked the most comfortable. He was just 6-for-13 for 64 yards, but he led the Lions on a game-tying touchdown drive late in regulation.
Walters also finished as the team’s second-leading rusher with 31 yards. Powell had 20 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. No one else managed more than 3.
Kobe Warden was the leading receiver with 32 yards.
“We don’t want to play three quarterbacks, that’s for sure,” Willis said afterward.
It appears that won’t be the case. Walters is slated to start this week’s home opener against Division II Virginia-Wise. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“The little things got to us and coach Willis talked about that,” Walters said about last week’s performance. "He said, ‘The little things will eat us up,’ and that’s what happened in those first three quarters. I think we settled in the fourth and came out with a little bit of something.
“Our defense really helped us out. They got us in the position to be in the game with a chance to win it.”
The good thing for UNA? It was just Week 1.
The next couple of games, however, will be telling.
“We’ve got get ready, focus and fix the issues,” Powell said. “Those little things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.