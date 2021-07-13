Washington will not have any kind of Native American imagery as part of its next name, and the subject is still evolving across sports in the year since the storied NFL franchise dropped arguably the most polarizing moniker left in the pros.
Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since Washington dropped the name Redskins and the accompanying Indian head logo after 87 years amid pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that both are offensive to Native Americans. The Washington Football Team will be around for one more season, with a new name set to be revealed in early 2022.
With Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians set to adopt a new name at some point and the Atlanta Braves, the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the NCAA's Florida State Seminoles holding onto theirs for now, Washington's process is the furthest along and bears watching as the possibilities get narrowed down.
“The Washington Football Team’s announcement that they will not be using Native American imagery is a major step towards reconciliation, justice and equality, but there’s still more work to be done,” said Crystal Echo Hawk, founder and executive director of Native American-led nonprofit IllumiNative. “This is a step in the right direction, we ask that the NFL, MLB and NHL urge the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Blackhawks to follow Washington Football Team president Jason Wright’s lead in order to stand on the right side of history."
Wright, who was named Washington's team president in August, ruled out Warriors in a lengthy post on the team's website Monday, saying feedback from Native American communities showed “deep-seated discomfort” about that name.
“Failing to acknowledge our past use of Native imagery in the consideration of the new name wouldn’t be mindful of the individuals and communities that were hurt by the previous name,” Wright said. “We will choose an identity that unequivocally departs from any use of or approximate linkage to Native American imagery.”
Wright said Washington is “down to a short list” of names. After several months of chatter about “R” options such as Redwolves, Redtails/Red Tails or Redhawks, it's possible “Red” is taken out of the equation entirely.
That would distance Washington from the old name more than changes at the college level in the 1990s: St. John's going from Redmen to Red Storm and Miami of Ohio dropping Redskins to become the RedHawks.
Wright said team officials are “confident that our new brand identity will honor our legacy and lead us into our future as a franchise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.