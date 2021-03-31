I hear many of our elected officials promoting the idea of unity and togetherness. However, I don’t hear any of them mention our motto, “e pluribus unum.” I find that sad.
It seems like every time there’s a fatal wreck in the Shoals, immediately the blame goes to the highway, the road, the surroundings, but I’m sure that driver error and probably speed has more to do with it than those other factors. Drive safe, slow down. The speed limit was posted there for a reason.
A portion of the $1.9 trillion virus relief bill goes to farmers of color. Is this not discrimination? All farmers need support.
How many millions of dollars are lost to Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida?
This is in reference to the person who talked about the 42 million abortions and said let that sink in — said more people had died than of cancer and COVID. Most of those people had a choice to make whether to get an abortion. My husband and the 500,000 didn’t have a choice because we didn’t do it right, and are still not doing it right. Let that sink in.
For all you diehard Democrats out there who said you would vote for a monkey before you voted for a Republican, well, congratulations, you got your monkey. He’s in the White House with his accomplice Kamala Harris. You got your monkeys, you need a third one in there — see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.
It is understandable why every December the mail doesn’t come until 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. It is also understandable during the COVID crisis, the mail came late at night. But now here it is March going into April and the mail still doesn’t get here until 7 or 8 p.m. This is not right. They need to do something.
These people wanting the $15 minimum wage increase are not smart enough to realize what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have done to them. Look at your gas prices. Look at your food prices. Everything you touch is going to be a lot higher. Your $15 will not cover it.
My children grew up with Dr. Seuss books being read to them. Now adults, not one of them is racist. They are respectful and caring U.S. citizens.
When is Joe Biden going to do a national men’s day? I feel discriminated against.
God help us. Who is running our country? It’s not Joe Biden. He doesn’t know who he is or where he’s at half the time. Is anybody up there smart enough to stop him from destroying our country?
Look people, if you can’t say something good about somebody, don’t refer to them as old Aunt So-and-so or old Uncle So-and-so. Stick around. You’ll be one of those one day, too. Think about that.
I just wonder do these Democrat liberals not know they are racists and bigots for taking these child books off the shelves? That’s racist and bigotry.
If you have never seen the movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” now might be the right time. I think Aunt Nancy Pelosi has assumed the role of Nurse Ratched.
Usually when a president finishes his term he backs the vice president for office. But in 2016, Barack Obama would not back Joe Biden; he backed Hillary Clinton. But now that Biden is in office he wants to tell Biden what to do. If I was Biden, I would tell Obama to forget it. You didn’t back me when I wanted to run. You backed Hillary Clinton, so get her to do what you want to do.
Like jumping out of an airplane, once out the door there’s no coming back. America is now out the door and falling into communism.
